Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $26.48 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

NYSE UPS opened at $161.54 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $163.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

