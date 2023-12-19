Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,861 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock worth $1,198,879 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $599.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $581.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.26. The stock has a market cap of $272.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.