HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,137.30. 604,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $884.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

