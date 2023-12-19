SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,006. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

