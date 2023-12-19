Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

NYSE TJX opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

