Bath Savings Trust Co Has $14.73 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.8% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after acquiring an additional 465,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 1.1 %

Fiserv stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.49. 4,164,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.