iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Decreased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 921,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,857 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $33,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

