Spence Asset Management Has $346,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.