Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $155.77. The stock had a trading volume of 641,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,237. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.82. The stock has a market cap of $180.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Read Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.