CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,223 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $303.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $303.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

