Field & Main Bank Buys 425 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.93. The company had a trading volume of 186,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,454. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average is $206.93. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

