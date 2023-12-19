Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

