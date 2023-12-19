Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $40,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4 %

TSM opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.