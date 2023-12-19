Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 241,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,225. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
