First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. 12,246,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,639,086. The stock has a market cap of $262.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.