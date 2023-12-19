Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lessened by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 45,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. 1,214,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.