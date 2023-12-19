WealthOne LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WealthOne LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EEM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,894,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,822,580. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

