SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 496.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Eaton stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.50. The company had a trading volume of 112,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.