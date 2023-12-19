SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 182.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,593. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

