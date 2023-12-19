SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 286.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.73. The stock had a trading volume of 391,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,890. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

