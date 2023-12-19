SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.02. The stock had a trading volume of 288,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

