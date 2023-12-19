Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $466.17. 185,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.47 and its 200 day moving average is $456.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

