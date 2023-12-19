Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Elevance Health stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $466.17. 185,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.47 and its 200 day moving average is $456.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.86.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.