HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $26.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.92. 757,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,657. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.36. The company has a market capitalization of $349.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

