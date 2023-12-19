HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.0 %

TXN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.40. The stock had a trading volume of 337,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,477. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

