Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 164.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.92. 1,392,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,430. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.08 and its 200 day moving average is $146.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.