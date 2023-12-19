FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.83. 2,514,991 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.