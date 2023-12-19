iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Trimmed by FFG Retirement Advisors LLC

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,737 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 5.8% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

