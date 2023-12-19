Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average is $192.92.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

