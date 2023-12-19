iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 358,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after buying an additional 1,101,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.