Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 97,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,474,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $164.21.
Applied Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.
Applied Materials Profile
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
