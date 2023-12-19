Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Trimmed by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,147.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $932.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $884.75.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.