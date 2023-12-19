Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 4,614 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.