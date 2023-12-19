Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 128,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,862. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

