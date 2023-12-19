Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $158,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DGRO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. 373,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,170. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

