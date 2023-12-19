Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 307,649 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

