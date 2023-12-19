Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,298,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,313,000 after purchasing an additional 668,134 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. 356,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,459. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

