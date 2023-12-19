SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lowered by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDY traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,835. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $459.35 and a 200 day moving average of $469.21. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $508.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

