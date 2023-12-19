Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 237,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 289,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

