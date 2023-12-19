CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $291.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.35 and a 200-day moving average of $279.77. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

