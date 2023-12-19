First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 61 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $16.42 on Tuesday, hitting $812.86. 185,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,125. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

