Field & Main Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Field & Main Bank cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APD traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.69. The company had a trading volume of 158,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.