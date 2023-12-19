Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Booking stock opened at $3,470.53 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,907.38 and a 1-year high of $3,495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,062.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,982.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

