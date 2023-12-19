Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $618.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $620.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

