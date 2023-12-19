Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 10,072 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.67.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $618.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $620.29. The company has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

