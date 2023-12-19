Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Mayport LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mayport LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mayport LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.27. 127,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,991. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $164.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

