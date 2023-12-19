Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Mayport LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 12.8% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mayport LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $23,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 719,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,236. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.