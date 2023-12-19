Birch Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after buying an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,942. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.43 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.08 and its 200 day moving average is $240.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.