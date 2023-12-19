McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

UNP traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $241.85. 267,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,399. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $245.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.86. The company has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

