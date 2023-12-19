First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 10,163 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,819,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.