HBW Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.8% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.85. 267,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

